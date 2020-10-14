Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Louisiana PEACHtober in Lincoln Parish set for Oct. 24

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Wednesday on Louisiana Living, Tori Davis with Experience Ruston joined Ashley Doughty to talk about Louisiana PEACHtober.

Louisiana PEACHtober:

  • Admission: Saturday (8 a.m.-10 p.m.) – $5, Children 11 & Under – FREE, Veterans – FREE w/ Military ID
  • Though this year’s event will be scaled down to a single day, there will still be concerts, food vendors, hay mazes, a rodeo, tournaments, contests and more. 
  • All activities & music will take place in Railroad Park or Sexton Lot in Downtown Ruston
  • New this year: MakersPlace Craft Show and Hay Maze will be in Sexton Lot from 8am-6pm. 
  • More than 10 musical acts this year, starting at 8am. Music highlights:
  • 6:45 p.m. – Joseph Haydel Band (winner of last year’s Peachstock Battle of the Bands)
  • 8:30 p.m. – The Chee Weez (headliner)

Other activities taking place in Lincoln Parish:

  • Free kids fishing tournament at Lincoln Parish Park at 8am on October 24th 
  • Peach Rodeo at the Northeast Louisiana Exhibition Center October 23-24 at 8pm (gates open at 6pm). Admission is $10, $5 children, ages 3 and under free.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories