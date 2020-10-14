Louisiana PEACHtober in Lincoln Parish set for Oct. 24

WEST MONROE, La. — Wednesday on Louisiana Living, Tori Davis with Experience Ruston joined Ashley Doughty to talk about Louisiana PEACHtober.
Louisiana PEACHtober:
- Admission: Saturday (8 a.m.-10 p.m.) – $5, Children 11 & Under – FREE, Veterans – FREE w/ Military ID
- Though this year’s event will be scaled down to a single day, there will still be concerts, food vendors, hay mazes, a rodeo, tournaments, contests and more.
- All activities & music will take place in Railroad Park or Sexton Lot in Downtown Ruston
- New this year: MakersPlace Craft Show and Hay Maze will be in Sexton Lot from 8am-6pm.
- More than 10 musical acts this year, starting at 8am. Music highlights:
- 6:45 p.m. – Joseph Haydel Band (winner of last year’s Peachstock Battle of the Bands)
- 8:30 p.m. – The Chee Weez (headliner)
Other activities taking place in Lincoln Parish:
- Free kids fishing tournament at Lincoln Parish Park at 8am on October 24th
- Peach Rodeo at the Northeast Louisiana Exhibition Center October 23-24 at 8pm (gates open at 6pm). Admission is $10, $5 children, ages 3 and under free.
