WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kris Kelley with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce joins Mya Hudgins in the studio to discuss the Future Entrepeneur camp.
For more on Louisiana Living, CLICK HERE.
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kris Kelley with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce joins Mya Hudgins in the studio to discuss the Future Entrepeneur camp.
For more on Louisiana Living, CLICK HERE.