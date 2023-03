WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Dowling with the West Monroe and West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and March Chamber Members of the Month Becky Thompson and Emily Kemp join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Becky and Emily share more details about their business Cake. For more information for what Cake has to offer watch the video above.

For more information on Louisiana Living CLICK HERE