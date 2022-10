WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Yoga instructors Jamie Burgress and Natalie Bannister with the Wellness Center in West Monroe are in the studio with Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Jamie and Natalie share details with Ashley and the viewers about an event that will benefit local animal shelters. If you are interested in hearing more information about this opportunity, watch the video above.

For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE