MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) - Close friends and staff of Monroe celebrity chef Cory Bahr are expressing their concerns about his condition after he was involved in a bad car wreck over the weekend.

The crash happened yesterday in the 400 block of Desiard street. Police say Eddie Brown III rear ended Bahr's vehicle while driving at a high rate of speed. He was also allegedly under the influence of PCP.