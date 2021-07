Toronto Raptors rookie guard Jalen Harris has been disqualified from the NBA for a year for violating the league's anti-drug program, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Harris played in just 13 games this season on a two-way contract with the Raptors, and was set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

However, per the league's rules, he will be required to step away from the game for a year, and will be allowed to apply for reinstatement when that one-year ban is complete. Here are the rules of the league's anti-drug program: "If a player tests positive for a drug of abuse, he will be dismissed and disqualified from the NBA. A player will also be dismissed and disqualified from the NBA if he is convicted of, or pleads guilty to, the use, possession, or distribution of a drug of abuse."