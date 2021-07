MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)-The Lincoln Parish sheriff's office has arrested 76 citizens and confiscated 18 thousand dollars’ worth of drugs off the streets of Ruston. Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams says the community paid a big part in their success

Stephen Williams Lincoln Parish Sheriff “Community provided a lot of information that we needed to find people, and we were welcomed in every neighborhood that we went into. People were glad to see us and people were glad to see us you know cleaning up their neighborhoods and quieting down their neighborhoods "