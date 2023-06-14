WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Cora Mae Overby, known as the Gourd Lady, joins Ashley Doughty in the studio with her son, Norm Davis to discuss her journey with her business.
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
