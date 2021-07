BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana Progress and State Rep. Cedric Glover, who sponsored the bill to decriminalize marijuana in the legislature, are teaming up to promote a FAQ list on the new law and to launch an awareness campaign to help Louisianans know their new rights.

On Sunday, August 1, Louisiana will finally join the ranks of U.S. states that have reformed their marijuana laws when Act 247 (House Bill 652) goes into effect.