WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michael Matherne and Victoria Steffins with the Strause Theatre join Ashley Doughty in the studio to discuss the musical, The Wedding Singer.
For more on Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michael Matherne and Victoria Steffins with the Strause Theatre join Ashley Doughty in the studio to discuss the musical, The Wedding Singer.
For more on Louisiana Living CLICK HERE