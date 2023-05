WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty is joined by Heather Gulde, whose son unfortunately passed away from leukemia. Heather talks about her journey with her son battling leukemia and why it is important to show support for St. Jude. For more on Heather’s story, be sure to watch the clip above.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are still available for purchase. CLICK HERE if you would like to purchase a ticket, or call (800) 726-9874.