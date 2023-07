WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Tina Bass, Operator of P Thirty-One, a sober living program, was named Remarkable Woman of the Year. Randy Stone, General Manager at KARD Fox 14, joins Tina Bass and Staci Albritton-Mitchell in the studio to show a special presentation for the Remarkable Woman of the Year.

For more on Louisiana Living, CLICK HERE.