WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Tiffany Weiss, Jameson Counselman, and Kari Counselman join Ashley Doughty to discuss the Kindness in the Park event. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Forsythe Park, which is located at 2300 Sycamore Street in Monroe, La.

The event will be from 9 AM to 2 PM.