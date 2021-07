BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana is reporting the highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since early March as cases among unvaccinated people in the state surge, fueled by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

According to the latest coronavirus data from the Louisiana Department of Health, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has ticked up to 504 as of Wednesday. The last time there were that many COVID patients in Louisiana hospitals was March 10, when there were 514. That was one week after the state moved into Phase 3 of reopening as cases and hospitalizations were finally trending down.