MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Wednesday August 11 before noon, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a cruelty to juvenile complaint on the 100 block of Cedar Crest Street.

When officers arrived on-scene, they were advised that the victim was a 1-year-old boy. The boy's mother stated that her brother, 19-year-old Javaris Williams picked her son up by the back of his shirt and began strangling him.