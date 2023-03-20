WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Joan Hampton and her furry friend Charlie Hampton join Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Joan discusses voting for a new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.
by: Aysha Decuir
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Joan Hampton and her furry friend Charlie Hampton join Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Joan discusses voting for a new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.