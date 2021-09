BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,173 new cases and 64 new deaths on Friday, September 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 712,057 and the total number of deaths to 13,056.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.