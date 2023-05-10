WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Erin Davenport, Special Initiative Manager at the Northeast Delta Humane Services Authority, joins Ashley Doughty in the studio to discuss
For more on Louisiana Living, CLICK HERE
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Erin Davenport, Special Initiative Manager at the Northeast Delta Humane Services Authority, joins Ashley Doughty in the studio to discuss
For more on Louisiana Living, CLICK HERE