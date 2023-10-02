WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Georgia Street with the Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana, joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Georgie discusses the Brown Bag Concert Series. For more details, watch the clip above.
by: Aysha Decuir
