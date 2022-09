WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Kenya Roberson, Executive Director of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, and Ambria Anderson, owner of Own it All Photo Booth, join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Kenya discusses what is happening in the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and Ambria gives more information about her business. For more details, watch the video above.

For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE