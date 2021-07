MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)-Recently cities like Monroe have decided to reinstate their Covid-19 protocols in city buildings. residents say they have mixed feelings about wearing mask

According to the CDC COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Louisiana. Cities in Louisiana such as Grambling and Monroe are once again implementing mask mandates in order to protect their residents. Other cities in Louisiana such as Bastrop, Oak Grove, and Sterlington have yet to set mask mandates for their residents. Sterlington resident and covid-19 survivor Ann lambert says that although she's had COVID-19 residents shouldn't be forced to wear mask.