NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the fourth surge of COVID-19 rapidly spreading across the State of Louisiana, local leaders are quickly responding with indoor mask advisories and calls to vaccinate to help slow the spread.

In a decision applauded by State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley, Governor John Bel Edwards lifted the mask mandate for schools in May but added that future masking requirements – if any – could be made at the local school system level.