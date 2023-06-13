WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On today’s special edition of Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty is live from the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

Kerry Heafner joins Ashley Doughty live from the St. Jude Dream Home. On today’s edition of In the Garden with Kerry Heafner, Kerry discusses organic matter and lawn care. For more information, be sure to watch the video above.

Doctor Avius Carroll with the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority joins Ashley Doughty for this special edition of Louisiana Living to discuss the Juneteenth celebration taking place this weekend in Monroe. Watch the video above for more details.

Brian Allen with Braco Construction takes Ashley Doughty and viewers on a tour of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home. For a closer look at the dream home, watch the video above.