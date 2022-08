WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Jackson Culp joins Ashley Doughty to discuss his first show with his band, The Lost Boys, that will take place at Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The show is free and it will start at 8 PM.

Culp also gave viewers a preview of what to expect at Saturday’s show. Be sure to take a look below.