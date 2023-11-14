WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Jared Floyd is joined in the studio with Kerry Heafner with the LSU AG Center for this week’s episode of In the Garden with Kerry Heafner.
For more on Louisiana Living, CLICK HERE.
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Jared Floyd is joined in the studio with Kerry Heafner with the LSU AG Center for this week’s episode of In the Garden with Kerry Heafner.
For more on Louisiana Living, CLICK HERE.