MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--Triple A is expecting over 53 million Americans to travel for thanksgiving. Arklamiss residents are encouraging those traveling to use safety precautions.

As millions prepare drive to see their loved one’s law enforcement and citizens are encouraging those traveling to use safety precautions while driving. Monroe resident Jaquarius Conway says he has family traveling from both California and Texas to Monroe for thanksgiving and that all drivers should respect themselves and other cars while on the road.