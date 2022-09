WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Valerie Bowman, Director of the Family Justice Center and Wellspring Domestic Violence Program, is in the studio to discuss an event happening during the month of October, which marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is called Hope in the Light of Day, and there are more details on this event in the video above.

