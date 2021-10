NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After 16 years, the City of New Orleans has made a groundbreaking announcement regarding the former Six Flags and Jazzland site.

At a press conference on Monday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, alongside CAO Gilbert Montano and Economic Development Director Jeff Schwartz, announced Bayou Phoenix, LLC has been selected as the developer for the site. The company consists of Henry Consulting, TKTMJ, and Hillwood.