WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Hanna Singh, the Graphic Design Assistant with Discover Monroe West Monroe joins Ashley Doughty in the studio to discuss upcoming events.
For more on Louisiana Living, CLICK HERE.
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Hanna Singh, the Graphic Design Assistant with Discover Monroe West Monroe joins Ashley Doughty in the studio to discuss upcoming events.
For more on Louisiana Living, CLICK HERE.