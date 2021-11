MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- As the holidays approach two organizations are deciding to have an elementary student design their holiday card. A Minnie Ruffin Elementary student named Regina Blanche will have their holiday card viewed by the governor of Louisiana and it will be used by the Louisiana Federation of Teachers.

Each year the Monroe Federation of Teachers along with the Louisiana Federation of Teachers selects one student to design their official holiday card. Minnie Ruffin student Regina Blanche says she loves art and is happy that she won the contest.