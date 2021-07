LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) -- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today that she is filing a lawsuit against Kristy and Erik Schneider, an Arkansas couple that wrongfully misrepresented that their child was deathly ill.

As a result of the Schneider's falsified health condition report, they received over $31,000 in charitable donations and assistance from Arkansas consumers, organizations, and law enforcement agencies.