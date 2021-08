MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD) The FDA has decided to approve the Pfizer COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine. This is the first vaccine to be FDA approved, but will this approval motivate more people to become vaccinated?

Monroe resident Joseph Turner says he plans on getting vaccinated now that It has been approved by the FDA.Joseph Turner Monroe resident "I’m definitely getting it this week, you know just to be on the safe side and protect my family and loved ones, and then I’m close contact with everyone in the barbershop you know so."