WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell joins Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living for West Monroe Minute. Mayor Mitchell discusses the closure of Kiroli Park and an upcoming event. For more details, watch the video above.
by: Aysha Decuir
Posted:
Updated:
