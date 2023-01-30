WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, West Monroe mayor Staci Mitchell sits down with Ashley Doughty for Mayor’s Minute to discuss upcoming plans for the City of West Monroe. For more details, watch the clip above.
by: Aysha Decuir
Posted:
Updated:
