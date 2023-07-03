WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michaela Taylor with the Christopher Youth Center joins Mya Hudgins in the studio. Michaela discusses their upcoming community yard sale. For more details, watch the clip above.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michaela Taylor with the Christopher Youth Center joins Mya Hudgins in the studio. Michaela discusses their upcoming community yard sale. For more details, watch the clip above.