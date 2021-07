BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- With opioid overdoses skyrocketing across Louisiana and the nation, Louisiana 211 is now offering easy, free ways for patients to get support and resources.

Texting the word "OPIOID" to 898-211 can get patients access to local resources in just moments, while also giving them a connection to live crisis support, confidentially. The number can be used for personal help, and also for family members who need support for a loved one who is struggling the opioid abuse. Texting the number can put a person in contact with first responders, law enforcement, and medical and mental health providers who need to connect people to additional help after an overdose or relapse.