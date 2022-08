WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Director Patti Thurmon and Fan Experience Coordinator Heather Guillot of Bayou Jamb are in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Patti and Heather discuss with Ashley Doughty the fun events Bayou Jamb has in store for the kickoff of high school football. Watch the video above for more details.

For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE