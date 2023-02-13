WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Patti Thurmon, director of Bayou Jamb, sits down with Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Patti shares with viewers details about the Bayou Jamb baseball jamboree on February 18, 2023. For more information on this event, watch the video above.
Don't Miss
Breville toaster ovens with a convection function can cook food up to 30% faster than those without.
February 21 2023 12:11 am
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>