WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Mark Clark, professor of music and theatre at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, and student actors Rebekah Johnson and Wyatt Sage join Ashley Doughty in the studio. Mark, Rebekah, and Wyatt share details about their upcoming production of A Street Car Named Desire as well as act out a scene from the play. If you would like a look into this upcoming production, be sure to watch the video above.