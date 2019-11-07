Louisiana Catalyst launch party rescheduled for Dec. 5th

WEST MONROE, La. — Josh Mitchell with Louisiana Catalyst joined us on Louisiana Living to tell us about a new business in the area that helps start-ups gain the traction they need to be successful.

The business-minded shared workspace Louisiana Catalyst aims to accelerate and grow businesses in north Louisiana, connecting entrepreneurs to the right resources.

Louisiana Catalyst has rescheduled the date of their launch party. The grand opening celebration has been moved from this Thursday, November 7, to Thursday, December 5th. The event will still take place from 4-8 pm at 424 Desiard Street in downtown Monroe.