Lila Strode talks accreditation for WM-WO Chamber of Commerce

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Lila Strode, the President of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about the chamber’s recent accreditation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories