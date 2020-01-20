LDCC hosting Crappie University 2020

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, local fishing legend and owner of the Honey Hole Tackle Shop Bobby Phillips joined us to talk about the Crappie University being hosted at the Louisiana Delta Community College on January 25, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories