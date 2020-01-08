Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras gowns exhibit set to open

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, the director of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens Ralph Calhoun joined us to talk about a new exhibit opening this week that showcases the Krewe of Janus’ Mardi Gras gowns of past years.
