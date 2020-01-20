Krewe de Riviere and the LunaChicks gearing up for inaugural Mardi Gras parade

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, the president of Krewe de Riviere Judy Babb and the founder of the LunaChicks Stacy Gibson joined us to talk about the Krewe’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade taking place on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
