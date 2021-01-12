In The Garden: Chill Hours and Arbor Day

Louisiana Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on Louisiana Living, Kerry Heafner with the LSU AgCenter joined Ashley Doughty to give an update on the chill hours our area has seen and even talked about the upcoming Arbor Day.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories