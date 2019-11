WEST MONROE, La. — Do you want to dance the night away and help fight hunger in our area? Then the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and Flying Tiger Brewery have just the event for you.

Tonight from 6 PM – 9 PM, Hops 4 Hunger will be happening out at Flying Tiger Brewery. A $10 cover gets you into the party and will benefit the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

There will also be food by Chef Cory Bahr, specials on beer, and an auction so be sure to bring your money.