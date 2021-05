OAK GROVE, LA (KTVE/KARD) It's also known as a Sewer Sentry, and many of the manholes in Oak Grove will soon have one. This device will let the system vent the gases while keeping almost all of the rainwater out. It's thanks to a $300,000 dollar loan from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality that Mayor Adam Holland was able to secure.

"We believe this will be a valuable investment for our community because not only it alleviate the problems these home owners have, but it's going to alleviate the amount of waste water that we're treating, lowering the cost to operate the system" Holland said.