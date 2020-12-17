Homeland Bank Blanket and Coat Drive Underway

WEST MONROE, La. — Heath Heisler with Homeland Bank joined Jarod Floyd on Louisiana Living to talk about their ongoing blanket and coat drive to benefit the Wellspring of Monroe. Drop off locations are at Homeland Bank 2591 Tower Drive in Monroe and 2103 N. 7th Street in West Monroe.

