Holiday events happening around the Twin Cities

WEST MONROE, La. — Jerrica Bennett with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about all the fun holiday events happening in Monroe and West Monroe.

Holiday Lights in Monroe-West Monroe

Get in the Christmas spirit and check out all the magical lights in Monroe-West Monroe! The Freedom Trees will be lit on November 11 with other displays around Monroe-West Monroe turning on November 21.

Date(s) : 11/11/2020 – 12/31/2020

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown Monroe and West Monroe

DeSiard and Trenton Streets, Monroe and West Monroe, LA 71201

Freedom Trees

The Freedom Christmas Trees are 5 lighted trees at the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum set to honor the service of the men & women of the 5 branches of the US military. The trees will be lit on November 11th and stay lit until January 1.

Date(s) : 11/11/2020 – 01/01/2021

Address : Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 362-5540

Candy Cane Lane Drive Thru Christmas Lights

Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million lights. Open nightly November 13-January 2. No trailers. No vehicles over 30 ft. in length without prior approval.

Date(s) : 11/13/2020 – 01/02/2021

Hours : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cost : $20 per vehicle – cash only

Address : Candy Cane Lane

170 Highway 151 North, Calhoun, Louisiana 71225

Phone : 318-801-2935

Website : http://www.facebook.com/CCLChristmasLights

Santa’s Christmas Village

Santa’s Christmas Village includes cookie decorating, visits with Santa, a model train village, make and take holiday ornaments, snow shows, festive light displays, photo ops, and more! Please visit http://nelcm.org/ to purchase tickets in advance. Times – November 21: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM, November 22: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM, November 23-25: 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM, November 27: 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM, November 28: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM, November 29: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM. Fridays in December: 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM, Saturdays in December: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM, Sundays in December: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM.

Date(s) : 11/21/2020 – 12/23/2020

Hours : See Description

Address : Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum

323 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-361-9611

Monroe Marvelthon

The Monroe Marvelthon is Marvel Universe Marathon that will play 20 of the 23 Marvel Classics outdoor for the first time in Monroe, La

Date(s) : 12/01/2020 – 12/10/2020

Address : Pixil Park

1101 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.pixilpark.com/tickets

Christmas at Bella’s

Don’t miss out on Christmas at Bella’s! Enjoy a lighted Christmas walk thru experience, photos with Santa, photo booths with elves and hot chocolate!

Date(s) : 12/03/2020 – 12/06/2020

Cost : $25 for a family of 4, $5 for each additional person

Address : Bella Stanza

231 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-548-4562

Website : http://www.facebook.com/BellaStanzaMonroe/

Virtual Cooking School by Health with Hope

Join the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana for a Virtual Cooking School event. Learn to prepare three festive and simple holiday recipes with dietitian and culinarian Hope Fruge’ in this virtual cooking class. Recipes and ingredients list will be emailed out in advance so you can cook along with Hope if you like, or prepare the recipes later. Link to live video will be sent out with recipes! 100% of proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. Tickets at foodbanknela.salsalabs.org/virtualcookingschool

Date(s) : 12/03/2020 – 12/03/2020

Hours : 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Cost : $25

Address : Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

4600 Central Ave, Monroe, La 71203

Phone : 318-322-3567

Twin City Ballet – “Where Are You Christmas?”

Join Twin City Ballet on their 51st Anniversary, with the colorful Christmas production of ‘Where Are You Christmas?’ In Act I, watch as a man’s stone cold heart turns from Ho-Hum to Hallelujah! With the help of all the townspeople, a little magic and a man’s best friend! In Act II, Peace on Earth, celebrate the true gift of Christmas, as you enjoy this beautifully choreographed piece by Leaia Alsup. Your soul and spirit will surely be filled with peace, love and joy. Visit twincityballet.org for ticket information.

Date(s) : 12/04/2020 – 12/04/2020

Hours : 1:00 PM

Cost : $8

Address : Jack Howard Theater

401 Lea Joyner Expy,, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 329-2225

Open Wagon Rides Through the Lights

Landry Vineyards is once again providing its wonderful wagon so everyone can take a ride through the festive lights in Monroe and West Monroe. The 30-minute rides begin at 5 PM every Friday and Saturday nights beginning Nov 28. The ride begins at Alley Park. Rides are $5 per person.

Date(s) : 12/04/2020 – 12/05/2020

Hours : 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : $5 per person

Address : Alley Park

200 Natchitoches, West Monroe, LA 71291

Steven Curtis Chapman’s Acoustic Christmas

Steven Curtis Chapman is bringing his Acoustic Christmas Tour to First West – West Monroe Campus on December 4th! Don’t miss out on a night of celebration and Christmas cheer as Steven sings beloved favorites and new takes on Christmas classics.

Date(s) : 12/04/2020 – 12/04/2020

Hours : 7:00 PM –

Address : First West

500 Pine Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-322-5104

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/282609593069628

Federico Christmas Baseball Camp

Don’t miss out on the Federico Christmas Baseball Camp for ages 5-12 years old. Lunch will be provided.

Date(s) : 12/05/2020 – 12/05/2020

Hours : 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Cost : $75

Address : University Park

4709 Bon Aire Drive, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-5305

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1001981273655997

Holiday Hoedown 2: Christmas Around the Campfire

Join Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts for their performance of Holiday Hoedown 2: Christmas Around the Campfire!

Date(s) : 12/05/2020 – 12/06/2020

Hours : Saturday: 2:00 PM & 5:00 PM, Sunday: 2:00 PM

Cost : $20 for adults, $15 for students, Children under 3 free

Address : Kiroli Park

820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-4016

Family Holiday Drive In Movie

Don’t miss out on a showing of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum on Dec. 5th! Popcorn and water included.

Date(s) : 12/05/2020 – 12/05/2020

Hours : Gates open at 6:30

Cost : $25 per car

Address : Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum

323 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-361-9611

Twin City Ballet Gala

Date(s) : 12/05/2020 – 12/05/2020

Hours : 7:30 PM

Cost : $25

Address : Jack Howard Theater

401 Lea Joyner Expy,, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 329-2225

Chennault Gala

Discover Monroe-West Monroe & Visitors Bureau and Louisiana Seafood present the second annual Chennault Gala! Join Chennault Aviation and Military Museum on December 12th from 6 to 8 PM for a special performance by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra at the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum hangar. Get your tickets today at chennault.eventbrite.com. General admission tickets are $30, VIP are $50, and reserved tables are $200. Tickets are VERY limited, so secure yours today! All across America, audiences have fallen in love with these two sophisticated Southern gentleman and the high-energy show that is Davis & Johnson Present the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. Along with the greatest songs, the best original arrangements and phenomenal musicianship, these two bring their rich friendship and charm to the stage. Fashioned in the style and swagger of the legendary entertainers lead by Frank Sinatra, Davis & Johnson are putting their own stamp on the Great American songbook, graced with a touch of Motown, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more, offering a freshness and relevance that speaks to every soul. The Delta Roux & Que food truck will be on site serving delicious food. The event will be broadcasted on Facebook on December 17.

Date(s) : 12/12/2020 – 12/12/2020

Hours : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cost : $30

Address : Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 362-5540

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/360053708510087

Downtown Holiday Movie: Frozen

What could be better than watching one of your favorite Christmas movies in Antique Alley under the magical Christmas lights? Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy Frozen in Downtown West Monroe’s Alley Park, presented by Centric Federal Credit Union. The Holiday Outdoor Movie is free for everyone, but will be limited to the first 150 guests to ensure social distancing.

Date(s) : 12/12/2020 – 12/12/2020

Hours : 5:30 PM –

Cost : Free

Address : Antique Alley

100-400 blocks of Trenton Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/891709101569942