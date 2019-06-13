‘Herons on the Bayou’ big reveal set for Friday, June 14

(6/13/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Brooke Foy and Emery Thibodeaux with Herons on the Bayou joined us on Louisiana Living to talk about the art project’s big reveal happening on Friday, June 14.

WEST MONROE, LA – The Herons on the Bayou project is the largest, most widespread public art project in Ouachita Parish. This community-wide project involves 51 heron sculptures, each standing 6-7 feet tall, which will be placed throughout the Twin Cities. The herons will be unveiled to the public at a reveal celebration, where all 51 herons will be on display. The public event is scheduled for Friday, June 14th at the Kiroli Park bandstand in West Monroe from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Each heron has been uniquely designed by 37 artists from the region and will soon be placed in front of attractions and businesses throughout the community. Assistant Professor of Art at ULM, Brooke Foy, the lead organizer of the public art plan said, “I am excited to see the visual impact, economic impact and social impact the 51 Herons will have on our community. The Heron project has already shown how much our community LOVES the arts. I am so proud to call this my home.“ The project includes the Herons with Heart initiative in which area non-profits were selected through an application process to receive a heron at their locations. The reveal party is also a fundraising event for the chosen non-profits which include Kiroli Foundation, Friends of Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, Ouachita Green, Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society, and Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. The community is encouraged to support these organizations by making donations at the non-profit booths which will be located near their corresponding heron. The City of West Monroe, Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, Delta Regional Authority, and University of Louisiana at Monroe partnered on the project. West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell shared her thoughts, saying, “The Herons on the Bayou project is a clear example of a dynamic public-private partnership leading the way for creative placemaking initiatives in our community. The City of West Monroe is proud to serve as one of the partners in this project and look forward to the infusion of dozens of pieces of public art across our region.” Dee Ledbetter, whose family sponsored a heron, said, “Sharing art brings variety, creativity and energy to our public spaces. Public art is an effort made for the happiness of others.” Live music by Bad Monkey Brass Band and sweet treats will accompany the festivities leading up to the unveiling of the herons. The family-friendly event is free and park admission will be waived during the evening.